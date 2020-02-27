South Windsor PD search for masked suspect in attempted armed robbery

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly attempted to rob a South Windsor gas station at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

Police say that at around 8:17 p.m., a suspect wearing an orange ski mask ented the Valero Gas Station at 180 Sullivan Avenue. The clerk wasn’t at the counter so the suspect then went behind the counter and attempted to open the register on his own.

(Surveillance from attempted armed robbery at Valero gas station in South Windsor)

When the clerk came back, the suspect then allegedly revealed a silver firearm and fled without taking anything.

Surveillance photos from the attempted robbery were released showing the suspect in the orange mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, and grey sweatpants.

(Surveillance from attempted armed robbery at Valero gas station in South Windsor)

He was also seen driving a black four-door sedan heading eastbound on Rye Street.

Anyone with information on the attempted armed robbery is urged to contact police at 860-644-2551.