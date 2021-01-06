South Windsor PD: Woman arrested for stealing $800 worth of liquor, selling it on Snapchat

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A Windsor woman is facing robbery charges for stealing hundreds of dollars worth of liquor and selling it on social media.

South Windsor Police said on Aug. 28, 21-year-old Aysia Ryan, along with an unidentified male suspect, went into the M&R Liquors store on 206 Buckland Road in South Windsor and took around $800 worth of liquor.

Employees confronted them, but Ryan and the male suspect left the scene, hitting one of the employee’s arms while Ryan was driving away, according to police. Officers tried to stop Ryan’s car but were not able to when she began to drive erratically.

During the investigation, officers found Ryan’s Snapchat account, in which she was selling the stolen liquor.

Police also determined Ryan has been involved in other similar robberies in the area.

On Tuesday, Ryan was arrested and received multiple charges including robbery, reckless endangerment, and operating under suspension. She appeared in court on a $25,000 surety bond.

Police are still looking to identify and pursue an arrest warrant for the male suspect.