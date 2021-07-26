South Windsor police arrest 18-year-old in connection to a sexual assault of a 15-year-old at a church

Credit: South Windsor Police Department

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn (WTNH) – South Windsor police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a sexual assault that took place at a church.

On July 23 around 10:53 a.m., officers arrested 18-year-old Alrick Bartley of East Hartford on two active arrest warrants.

The arrest warrants stem from an incident in March of 2021 where a 15-year-old victim was sexually assault by Bartley while at the Truth Baptist Church in South Windsor.

Bartley was charged with illegal sexual contact with a victim under 16 and sex assault second-degree. He was also charged with risk of injury to a child and third-degree assault from an incident where he is accused of assaulting the female victim’s brother in February of 2021.

Police said during the assault on the brother, Bartley is accused of punching the 13-year-old in the stomach several times.

Bartley was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in August.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

