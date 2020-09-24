South Windsor Police: Workplace shooting suspect is related to one of the victims

The video above is from a previous newscast.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police have released more details on Tuesday’s workplace shooting that injured two people.

The shooting unfolded before 9 a.m. Tuesday in an industrial section of town. Police say it all started as a verbal argument between two workers that escalated.

“It was targeted, it was a verbal dispute that turned into a shooting. The parties involved knew each other. The primary involved suspect knew the person he had shot. The third-party who was injured was just present as far as we can tell right now,” said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, South Windsor Police Department.

Police arrested the suspect Alan Rosario, 33 of Springfield, MA, and revealed he is a family member of one of the victims. Police said they will not be releasing the identity of the victim related to Rosario.

The second victim, identified as Erik Estevez, 33 of Waterbury, was not involved in the confrontation. Estevez was struck just below the eye with debris or a possible bullet fragment as he was sitting in the passenger seat of the tractor-trailer.

Both victims were released from treatment.

Rosario has been charged with assault with a firearm, reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and assault. He is being held on a $250,000 bond. Rosario is expected to appear at Rockville Superior Court today.