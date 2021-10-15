Southington man taken into custody in Newington in connection to bank robbery

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– Plainville and Newington Police are investigating a robbery that took place at Liberty Bank on East Street Thursday afternoon.

Police report the suspect entered the bank and showed the teller a note demanding cash. The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapons were reported during the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a middle-aged man with an average build, wearing a baseball hat and a mask.

Police believe this individual is the same individual that robbed Libery Bank two days earlier in a similar fashion and possibly others.

During the investigation, police sought Southington David Latino, 49, as a suspect in this case. Newington Police tracked down Latino at a motel in Newington on Oct. 14 and took him into custody for criminal charges unrelated to the robberies.

Police are currently in the process of an arrest warrant for David Latino for the robbery of Liberty Bank on Oct. 14.

