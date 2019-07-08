Southington police arrest Shelton man accused of stealing nearly $300k from ATM machines

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Southington Police Department arrested a Shelton man on Friday under charges of commercial burglary at a Dunkin’ Donuts.

According to Southington police, officers conducted an investigation into a commercial burglary incident that involved an ATM machine inside of the Dunkin’ Donuts on West Street in Southington.

Investigation revealed that the suspect used a battery powered hydraulic spreader to gain access into the machine. Police say that was not an isolated incident, but one of many similar incidents using the same method on ATM machines in the area.

In cooperation with the Greenwich Police Department, police identified the suspect as Joshua Moore of Shelton, who allegedly purchased a Holmatro BCT 4120 Self Contained Rescue Tool (Jaws of Life) from eBay prior to these commercial ATM burglaries.

Police say Moore allegedly stole between $200,000 – $300,000 in cash from the ATM burglaries.

Moore was held on a total of $550,500 bonds at the time of arrest on Friday. Moore was arrested on burglary, larceny, and criminal mischief charges, and held on a $25,000 surety bond in relation to the case.

