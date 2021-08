SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police are looking to identify a man accused of chasing people with an axe.

Police said on July 31 in the parking lot of 73 Center Street around 1:06 a.m., a man was seen chasing people in the parking lot with an axe, threatening them and intentionally using the axe to damage a car in the parking lot.

Police are looking to identify the man involved.

Anyone with information or who can identify the man is asked to contact police at 860-378-1600.