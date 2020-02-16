Stabbing at Foxwoods Casino ends with one injured, one arrested

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — In a statement released Sunday, Foxwoods Resort Casino reported that one person was injured and another arrested after a stabbing incident early Saturday morning.

Foxwoods reports that the incident occurred at Centrale at Fox Tower at 01:12 a.m. and the stabbing involved three individuals.

One adult victim identified as Donovan Alves, 34, of Rhode Island was transported to the hospital with injuries and is reported in stable condition.

Robert J. Haines, 40, of Massachusettes was arrested. Police report Haines had been drinking alcohol at the time of the incident.

Haines has been charged with misdemeanor charges of breach of peace and assault.

According to Foxwoods, “the incident was immediately contained by Tribal enforcement.” They then praised their on-site first-responders for swift action.