Stabbing, shooting incidents lead to two arrests during violent 24 hours in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A violent weekend in New Haven. Police say one person was stabbed early Sunday morning, and then – only a short time later – police responded to gunfire near a club.

A brutally violent 24 hours; the two incidents less than a mile from each other.

Police responded to Hamilton Street for a stabbing incident just before 2am Sunday. When police arrived, they found a 29-year-old Derby man with a stab wound to the abdomen.

Police say the victim was trying to intervene during a verbal dispute.

The man was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where, police say, he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on a suspect from this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation; police ask anyone with information to contact New Haven PD.

Within minutes of the stabbing, NHPD rushed to East Street around 2:30a.m. for reports of gunfire near the Catwalk Club.

According to police, officers were able to quickly locate one car that was allegedly leaving the area.

Police say 43-year-old Oretagus Eaddy and 40-year-old Latasha Eaddy were in the car. Officers found two firearms in the car. The two were arrested and face a number of charges including Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Oretagus Eaddy (left) and Latasha Eaddy (right) – Mugs: New Haven PD

The suspects will be arraigned Monday at New Haven Superior Court.

There were no injuries reported in the shooting incident.