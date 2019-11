STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stamford man is facing charges in a crash that killed two people.

Jerry Diaz, 18, is charged with manslaughter and assault. Police say he was driving drunk in August when he slammed into two polls.

Two of his passengers died, he and the other two passengers were badly hurt, but survived.