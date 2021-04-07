Stamford PD: Son arrested in connection to local woman’s death

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened on Manor Street last weekend.

Police found 50-year-old Denise McLaughlin deceased in her apartment on 48 Manor Street Sunday evening after conducting a welfare check. Her friends called police with concerns that they were not able to contact her for several days.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds.

Stamford police have arrested McLaughlin’s son, 25-year-old Winston Weathers, and charged him with murder. Bond is set to $2.5 million.

Weathers also lived on 48 Manor Street, as well as in the Bronx, N.Y.

While in New York City police custody, he was charged as a fugitive from justice based on the obtained murder warrant. He waived extradition before an NYC judge Tuesday evening.

He was extradited to Connecticut by Stamford PD, and Weathers is set to appear in court Wednesday.