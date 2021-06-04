Stamford PD: Two teens accused of shooting, killing local man

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two teenagers are accused of shooting and killing a Stamford man, according to police.

Police said a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, both Stamford residents, are responsible and were arrested last week.

On Tuesday, May 18, police responded to a home on Ursula Place to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Lwidji Brun, 32.

The two teens have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They are currently in the custody of the State, according to police.