Stamford PD: Two teens accused of shooting, killing local man

Crime

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
stamford police cruiser_1522220225824.jpeg.jpg

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two teenagers are accused of shooting and killing a Stamford man, according to police.

Police said a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, both Stamford residents, are responsible and were arrested last week.

On Tuesday, May 18, police responded to a home on Ursula Place to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Lwidji Brun, 32.

The two teens have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They are currently in the custody of the State, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss