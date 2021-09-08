Stamford police investigating shooting on Summer Street

STAMFORD, Conn., (WTNH)– Stamford police department is investigating a case after receiving reports of shots fired on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

According to reports, police received reports that a suspect fired multiple shots at two men walking into the commercial parking lot at 920 Summer Street. Police say the suspect and the targeted victims fled the scene.

Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses and reviewing the area surveillance systems. There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police say if anyone has information to contact the Major Crimes Unit.