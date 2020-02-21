 

Stamford woman arrested in November fatal hit-and-run

Courtney Sabia (Stamford Police)

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A 24-year-old woman was arrested Friday in a hit-and-run that killed a woman in Stamford last November.

Police say that the investigation began on Nov. 13, 2019, when officers responded to the area of Tresser Blvd. at Washington Blvd. at around 9:12 p.m. for a pedestrian struck by a car.

That pedestrian, 60-year-old Nancy Flores, of Stratford, was pronounced dead on scene.

On Friday, the driver of that car, Courtney Sabia, of Stamford, turned herself in to police. She was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Sabia will be in court on March 6th.

