Stamford woman reported missing found disoriented in the Bronx

BRONX, NYC (WTNH) — A Stamford woman who was reported missing Dec. 12th was found Thursday in the Bronx.

According to Stamford Police, Karolina Martinez Vanni, 41, was last seen walking north on Lockwood Avenue from Cove Road December 12th at noon.

She was found in a “disoriented state,” according to police, in the Bronx “after encountering a police officer.”

She is currently being treated at a NYC area hospital in the care of doctors and her family.

Police are not investigating the circumstances behind her disappearance.