State police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl at Sonny’s Place in Somers

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault involving a minor in Somers.

On July 24 around 11:30 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Sonny’s Place for the report of a man who had allegedly inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl at that location.

The victim told police that a man, later identified as 49-year-old Daniel Perreault, grabbed her buttocks while at Sonny’s Place. State police said the victim’s 23-year-old cousin witnessed the incident.

When questioned by state police, Perreault stated that he didn’t recall the incident and police said he appeared to be intoxicated.

Perreault was placed under arrest and charged with risk of injury to a minor, fourth-degree sexual assault, and breach of peace. He was given a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in August.