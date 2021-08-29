State Police: California woman body found inside car at Danbury commuter lot

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– State police are investigating after the body of a California woman was found inside a car at a commuter lot Saturday night.

At approximately 7:12 p.m., troopers received a report of a strong odor coming from a gray Honda CR-V with a California license plate parked in the I-84 eastbound Exit 2 commuter lot.

As officers arrived, they located an adult female inside of the parked vehicle. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

The woman was identified as Joanna Lynne Walker, 71, of Rancho Murieta, California.

The incident remains under investigation and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information or anyone who spotted the vehicle within August 13- August 28 is asked to contact Tpr. Pikul at Troop A, Southbury 203-267-2200 or bret.pikul@ct.gov.