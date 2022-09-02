WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – State police charged a Massachusetts man after discovering a loaded firearm during a traffic stop on I-91 in Windsor early Friday morning.

A state trooper conducting routine patrol operations observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling at an excess speed of 85 mph on I-91 North just before midnight, police said.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the driver, police said. Troopers said they observed the driver was exhibiting signs of possible intoxication and conducted standardized field sobriety tests, which the operator did not perform to standard.

The accused was then placed in handcuffs, seated in a cruiser, and secured with a seatbelt. The driver was identified as 28-year-old Steven Roche, of Springfield, Massachusetts.

Mugshot of Steven Roche (Image Courtesy of state police)

Trooper said as they were conducting a search of his car, Roche began interfering with the investigation by unbuckling his seatbelt several times and opening the cruiser door. Officers said that additional troopers were called to the scene to assist in securing Roche.

Illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Interfering with an officer

Drinking while driving

Illegal carrying of a firearm while impaired

Possession of a controlled substance

Reckless driving

Illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and or drugs

During the search, officers found a loaded handgun and a quantity of marijuana, police said.

Roche was transported to Troop H for processing and was charged with the following:

Roche was processed and held on a $50,000 Cash/Surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Hartford Superior Court on Friday.