State Police: Drunk driver strikes police cruiser on I-395 south in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Troop E arrested a woman on Tuesday on I-395 in Norwich for crashing into a trooper vehicle and failing a sobriety test.

Police say that on Oct. 27 at 9:18 p.m., an officer was blocking two right lanes of I-395 south prior to Exit 11 in Norwich due to an accident. Troop E says he officer had his cruiser’s emergency lights, directional arrow bar, and light bar activated and flashing while he was blocking the lane.

While the trooper was recording information on the incident, a 31-year-old Ledyard woman driving a 2019 Kia Forte allegedly struck the rear of the police cruiser.

The woman’s vehicle then spun out and struck another car. Police performed a sobriety test on the 31-year-old Jessica Clinton, of Ledyard, to which she failed and was placed under arrest.

Clinton is facing multiple charges. This is not the first time she has been arrested for DWI.

The trooper was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

