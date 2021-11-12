State police identify 2 of 4 suspects in Oxford grocery store theft

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police said they “tentatively” identified two of the four suspects involved in a theft at Market 32 in Oxford earlier this week.

Due to the ongoing investigation, state police said Friday they would not be releasing the identities of the suspects.

State police also said they found the tan minivan seen in a viral video by officers in New Haven.

Anyone with information related to the theft is asked to call the Oxford Resident Trooper’s Office at (203) 888-4353 and use reference case number 2100460035.