State police investigate string of armed carjackings at I-95 South rest area in Milford

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a recent string of armed carjackings at the I-95 southbound rest area in Milford.

As part of this investigation, state police executed a search and seizure warrant Monday morning at a West Haven home. Investigators recovered a firearm and other evidence inside the home, state police said.

Detectives also tried to stop a stolen vehicle following an armed carjacking Sunday night at the rest area. Investigators later found the vehicle unoccupied.

State police said the investigation is ongoing and anticipate juvenile arrest warrants.