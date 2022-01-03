State police investigate string of armed carjackings at I-95 South rest area in Milford

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a recent string of armed carjackings at the I-95 southbound rest area in Milford.

As part of this investigation, state police executed a search and seizure warrant Monday morning at a West Haven home. Investigators recovered a firearm and other evidence inside the home, state police said.

Detectives also tried to stop a stolen vehicle following an armed carjacking Sunday night at the rest area. Investigators later found the vehicle unoccupied.

State police said the investigation is ongoing and anticipate juvenile arrest warrants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

State police investigate string of armed carjackings at I-95 South rest area in Milford

News /

How to stay safe at the gym for your New Year’s resolution even with COVID cases spiking

News /

Pet of the Week: Lily!

News /

At-home COVID test supply arrives for critical city staff in New Haven

News /

Gov. Lamont speaks out after at-home COVID tests delayed

News /

Cities, towns pivoting plans as they await at-home COVID-19 tests to arrive to the state

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss