NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating an alleged stabbing incident that occurred in downtown New Britain on Monday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police Troop H said they were notified by the New Britain Police Department (NBPD) of an assault at the New Britain Fastrack Station just before 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Couple accused of abusing 9 children at Wallingford home daycare

Prior to the arrival of state police, the NBPD located and detained the stabbing suspect. He was identified as Joseph Falcon, 23, of Hartford by police.

Mugshot of Joseph Falcon (IMAGE CREDIT: Connecticut State Police Troop H)

The NBPD found a pocketknife and 193 packets of suspected fentanyl during a safety pat down. The evidence was then turned over to state police.

Falcon and the assault victim were transported to New Britain General Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. State troopers conducted an on-scene investigation and spoke with the victim and Falcon while at the hospital, police said.

The victim stated he and a group of people were at the Fastrack station when they were approached by Falcon, who was unknown to the group. Falcon allegedly joined their conversation and started to make the group uncomfortable, according to state police.

The victim stated he asked Falcon to leave several times before Falcon allegedly became verbally aggressive and began making threats to the group making them fear for their safety, police said.

The victim said Falcon then displayed a knife and charged at him several times before stabbing him in the back and causing minor injuries, according to the state police.

After Falcon received medical treatment, he was transported to the custody of state police Troop H, where he was processed and charged with several offenses.

Falcon was charged with breach of peace in the second degree, assault in the 2nd degree and possession of a controlled substance.

Falcon was held on a $50,000 cash/surety bond and transferred to the Hartford Correctional Center pending arraignment at New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday.