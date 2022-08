LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating after two individuals were caught breaking into cars in the Lisbon Central School parking lot on Monday.

Police say the suspects occupied a silver Nissan SUV pictured in the photograph below:

Trooper Cordeiro #426 is requesting anyone with information on the car or the suspects inside to contact her at nathalia.cordeiro@ct.gov. All information will remain anonymous.