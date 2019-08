(WTNH)–State police are on the lookout for a Willimantic man who apparently cut off his ankle bracelet and made a run for it.

Police said 42-year-old Fernando Irizzary cut his ankle bracelet off while traveling to New York. He’s charged with threatening a judge and DCF workers in Facebook Live last December.

He skipped a court date and has a long criminal record.

If you see him, do not approach him. If you have a tip, call State Police.