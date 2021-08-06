State police make arrest in the stabbing of an elderly person in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have made an arrest in the stabbing of an elderly person in Westbrook last month.

On July 29 around 3:25 p.m., state police received a 911 call from an 82-year-old man stating that he had just been stabbed at the entrance of Middlesex Health Shoreline Medical Center on Flack Rock Place in Westbrook.

The man told police that a man, identified as 37-year-old Ricky Loveland, exited his car, walked up to the victim’s car and confronted the victim before stabbing him. Loveland then fled the scene.

The victim had significant injuries from the stabbing.

On August 5 around 10;20 a.m., state police arrested Loveland at his home without incident.

He was charged with second-degree assault on an elderly person. Loveland was held on a $150,000 bond and will be arraigned on Friday.