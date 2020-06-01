State Police: Man charged with assaulting 2 women in Ellington home invasion

Breaking News
ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Windsor Locks man was arrested on Sunday afternoon for allegedly breaking into an Ellington apartment and attempting to assault two women.

Connecticut State Police say that at around 4 p.m., troopers began receiving several 911 calls to respond to the apartment building at 110 Jobs Hill Road, for the report of man who forced himself into an apartment and was holding a woman against her will.

The suspect, later identified as 53-year-old Shannon Irvin, then fled that apartment and went into a common laundry area, where he allegedly held another woman forcibly down and attempted to assault her until he was stopped by an intervening witness.

Both victims received medical attention.

When troopers arrived on scene, they canvassed the area until they found Irvin in a nearby apartment. Irvin was taken into custody without incident and charged with home invasion, strangulation, burglary, unlawful restraint, assault and criminal attempt at sexual assault.

Irvin was held on a $1 million bond.

