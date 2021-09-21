State police: Old Lyme juvenile comes home to find shirtless man trespassing, burglarizing inside

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — State police said troopers arrested a Gales Ferry man that a juvenile found trespassing and burglarizing in their Old Lyme home.

State police said troopers and Old Lyme police officers were called to a home on Meetinghouse Lane just before 6 p.m. Monday. A juvenile had reported to police that as they returned home, they found an unknown male inside. Police later identified this man as 31-year-old Benjamin Dahm.

When Old Lyme police arrived at the scene, officers saw the shirtless man in the house. They also saw a Jeep Cherokee in the garage with no license plates that police said did not belong there.

After multiple attempts to make contact with Dahm from outside, troopers entered the home through an unlocked basement door.

Trooper Kelo and K-9 Jack helped find Dahm, who was hiding in the upstairs bathroom.

State Police took Dahm into custody without incident and he was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, interfering with an officer, and disorderly conduct.

Bond was set at $50,000 and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.