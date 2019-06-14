State Police search for suspect who stole vehicle from Haddam

State Police are searching for a man who stole a car in Haddam on Friday.

Connecticut State Police say that troopers are searching for a gray 2014 Hyundai Tucson that was taken from the area of Killingwoth Road. According to the report, a Higganum resident at 1137 Killingworth Road called police after she confronted a man who stole her vehicle from her open garage.

The resident found the suspect in the driver seat, opened the driver door during the confrontation, then the suspect backed out of the driveway causing the victim to fall and sustain minor abrasions.

The vehicle has damage to the driver’s door and was last seen heading toward Higganum Center.

According to troopers, the driver is a 30 – 40-year-old white man with a possible goatee facial hair and short brown hair and was wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, a light colored ball cap, dark colored length shorts, dark high top foot wear, and carrying a dark colored back pack or bag.

Police ask that anyone who observes that vehicle to NOT approach the vehicle or make contact with the driver but instead call troopers at 860-399-2100.

