ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are searching for a driver who ran away after crashing into a building.

Police say it all started in Somers early Monday morning, where Troopers noticed a vehicle driving erratically.

They tried pulling the vehicle over without success. Officers say they were not chasing the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Enfield police say there was not a lot of damage to the building; no one was hurt.