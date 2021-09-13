State police searching for person accused of shooting two cars on I-91 in Middletown on Monday

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are searching for whoever shot two cars on I-91 in Middletown near exit 20.

Police said it happening Monday morning. One of the victims pulled into State Police Headquarters and said he thought he was in an accident.

It turns out that a bullet went through the cap covering the bed of the pickup truck and then shattered two windows right behind the driver. He was brought to the hospital as a precaution.

“He seemed kind of stunned and disoriented. He advised he was just in what he believed was a car accident on 91 southbound just prior to exit 21. He described that he heard glass break and that he felt as though he was hit in the back with something and he doesn’t know what. It was later determined that he has superficial injuries related to the glass breakage that occurred in the vehicle,” said Sgt. Dawn Pagan, CT State Police.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact state police.