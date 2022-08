Photo of the alleged larceny suspect in at a business in Moodus. (IMAGE CREDIT: State Police Troop K)

MOODUS, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a larceny report that allegedly occurred on Saturday night around 11:00 p.m.

State Police Troop K said that allegedly larceny occurred at a business on Rae Palmer Road in Moodus (East Haddam).

Troopers are seeking help from the public to identify the individual depicted in the images below.

The alleged larceny suspect (Images Courtesy of State Police Troop K)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Allen #1136 at Troop K in Colchester at 860-465-5400. Police said calls will be kept confidential.