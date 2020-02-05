1  of  2
State Police seize thousands of guns from Bolton home during arrest

Michael Gramegna (Connecticut State Police)

BOLTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Bolton man was arrested Tuesday after State Police allegedly found several long guns – including an assault-type rifle – as well as thousands of rounds of ammunition in his home during an investigation.

Connecticut State Police say that specially-trained weapon detection K9s were brought to the Shoddy Mill Road home of 42-year-old Michael Gramegna to assist with the search for guns in accordance with a search and seizure warrant.

According to troopers, the dogs discovered thousands of handgun and rifle rounds, several large capacity magazines and three long guns, including an assault-type rifle, which were then all seized.

Gramegna was arrested and charged with violating a protection order, which prohibited him from being at the home. He was also charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle with a license under suspension and falsifying a marker place.

Gramegna was held on a $2 million bond.

Police say that this is an active investigation with additional arrests expected.

