State Trooper arrested, charged with Workers’ Comp fraud, larceny

Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Trooper is on the wrong side of the law Wednesday.

Kevin Moore, 41, of Moosup was arrested and charged with fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits, and larceny by defrauding a public community.

Officials say he hurt his back while on duty last July.

They say, during the period he was out on workers’ comp, surveillance was conducted on Moore (from Nov. 2019-Feb. 2020) to determine if he was exceeding the physical limitations set forth by his physician. It was determined that he was running a t-shirt silk-screening business, Four82 Designs, for which he received payment for shirts he supplied, police say.

They say, while out on workers’ comp, he received more than $47,000 to which he was not entitled.

Moore was released on a written promise to appear in court and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on July 30, 2020.

The case will be prosecuted by the Workers’ Compensation Control Unit.