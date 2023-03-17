Mark Fakl was caught by police in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and taken into Connecticut Police custody.

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday, March 16, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the Hendersonville, Tennessee Police Department contacted Connecticut State Police Troop K in Colchester, Connecticut, requesting assistance in locating the subject of active extraditable arrest warrants held by their department.

Troopers responded to 109 Dickinson Road, in Marlborough, Connecticut, where they made contact with the subject of the active arrest warrants, positively identified as Mark Henry Frakl, born December 12th, 1973. Frakl was taken into State Police custody and transported to Troop K where he was processed and charged as a Fugitive from Justice and extradition.

Fakl also had arrest warrants from the Hendersonville, Tennessee Police Department, for falsely reporting a bomb threat and for harassment.

He was also held on a $500,000 bond and transported to the Hartford Correctional Center, in Hartford, Connecticut, where he was transferred to the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections, where he has a pending scheduled arraignment at Manchester Superior Court, in Manchester, Connecticut, on March 17, 2023.