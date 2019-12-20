Closings
Stonington man arrested for reportedly threatening teen accused of killing Barnard College student

Crime

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

Trevor Spring (Credit: State police)

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stonington man has been arrested after he reportedly threatened the juvenile suspect who is accused of stabbing a Barnard College student to death.

On Dec. 19, the Eastern District Major Crime Squad contacted the New York City Police Department’s Racially and Ethically Motivated Extremism Unit about a man who made threatening comments online.

The man was identified as 31-year-old Trevor Spring.

He reportedly posted a comment online about the juvenile who was arrested in the death of 18-year-old Tessa Rane Majors, a freshman at the private women’s liberal arts college which sits just outside Morningside Park in Upper Manhattan, alongside Columbia University.

Officials were able to determine that Spring made the comments while on his cellphone and arrested him.

He stated that he had no intention of going to New York to harm anyone, and said that he made the comments because he was angry the student died “over pocket change.”

Spring turned himself in on Dec. 20 and was charged with threatening second degree.

He was released on a $5,000 bond.

