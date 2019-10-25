Student charged with bringing BB guns to school

by: Associated Press

Posted:
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut authorities have arrested a student they say brought three BB guns to school.

John Fergus, a spokesman for Hartford Public Schools, tells the Hartford Courant that staff questioned a student at the Kinsella Magnet School of Performing Arts on Wednesday about what resembled a bulletproof vest he was wearing.

They then searched his locker and bag, where they found the BB guns.

The article of clothing was not a bulletproof vest, and the student told staff he had no intention of harming anyone.

Police responded to the school and arrested the student.

The student’s age was not disclosed.

