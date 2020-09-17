Suspect accused of shooting and killing driver on First Ave. in West Haven arrested

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that caused a car crash on First Avenue in West Haven this past July.

West Haven Police said that on July 17 at around 2:42 p.m., West Haven Police officers and fire crews responded to First Fuel on First Ave., where a person was fatally shot before his car crashed into a pole.

Police have identified the victim as 21-year-old Khalil Adbul-Hakeem.

On Wednesday, West Haven police arrested 27-year-old Lamar Nalley of Hamden in connection to the fatal shooting.

He was charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit. Nalley’s was held on a $1 million bond and will be arraigned in court on Sept. 17.