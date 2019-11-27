Suspect arrested in unintentional shooting of Waterbury mom

by: Associated Press

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspected gang member they say was involved in the unintentional shooting death of a Connecticut woman.

Waterbury police say 24-year-old D’Andre Burrus was charged Monday in connection with the October 2018 killing of Fransua “Frankie” Guzman, a mother of four.

The Republican American reports that Guzman’s friend, Darlene Mazon, was struck in the spine and now uses a wheelchair.

Police say the 960 gang was hoping to avenge the death of one of their members who was allegedly killed by a rival gang.

Guzman and Mazon were not the intended targets.

Burrus has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault. He is being held on $750,000 bond. A message was left with the public defender’s office.

