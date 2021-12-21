Suspect caught on camera, arrested for three burglaries at Glastonbury bakery

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Hartford man is in custody after a series of burglaries at a bakery in Glastonbury.

Police said the burglaries occurred at Dee’s One Smart Cookie bakery on New London Turnpike on Nov. 29, Dec. 5, and Dec. 14.



Bryan Lopez

On Dec. 17, Glastonbury Police arrested Bryan Lopez, 34, of East Hartford for all three burglaries at Dee’s and an attempted burglary at a construction site next to the bakery on Nov. 29.

Lopez is charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of criminal mischief, one count each of attempt to commit burglary, larceny 4th degree, and larceny 5th degree. He was held on a $100,000 bond and appeared in court on Dec. 20.