Suspect involved in shootout outside East Haven bar turns himself in

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect involved in a shooting outside a bar in East Haven last month turned himself in on Thursday.

Officers responded to the back parking lot of Rumba Café Bar and Lounge on Main Street for the reports of gunshots on Oct. 10.

East Haven Police said surveillance video captured two suspects involved in a dispute inside the bar before exchanging gunfire in the parking lot.

Police later identified one of the suspects as 27-year-old Alberto Martinez from New Haven. He turned himself in to East Haven on Thursday.

Martinez faces charges with illegal discharge of a firearm, first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

Police are still looking for the second suspect who fired shots back at Martinez. Investigators described the second suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20s. He was seen wearing a red hat, a black t-shirt, and dark-colored jeans.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Joseph Carangelo at jcarangelo@easthavenpolice.com.