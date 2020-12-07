 

Suspect to be charged in connection with fatal shooting of man in Hartford

Craig Gore (Credit: Hartford PD)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Hartford man is expected to be charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Hartford last month.

On Nov. 8, officers were called to 13 McKinley St. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found the victim, Guillermo Rivera, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

During an investigation, the Hartford Police Department said it established enough probable cause to charge Craig Gore, AKA “Apex,” with murder.

A warrant was applied for and approved by a judge of the superior court and remains active at this time.

Gore was arrested by police on Nov. 17 on narcotics charges. He is expected to be formally charged with murder via habeas in the immediate future.

His judge-set bond is $1,000,000.

Those with information are asked to submit information to police at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

