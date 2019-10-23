Suspect wanted in Manchester armed robbery spree

Breaking News
Surveillance from the Mobil Gas Station at 427
Hartford Rd

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for the suspect wanted in an armed robbery spree in Manchester.

Three gas stations were held up in the town in less than eight hours and police think the same suspect hit at least two of them.

Police say that at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the suspect robbed the Mobil Gas Station on Hartford Road at gunpoint.

Surveillance from the Mobil Gas Station at 427 Hartford Road

Then about two hours later at 5:30 a.m., he held up the Xtra Mart on Buckland Street, but this time he was armed with a knife.

Surveillance from the Xtra Mart at 95 Buckland Street

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man wearing a yellow jacket and green hat. In the Xtra Mart robbery, he may have fled in a dark colored SUV, possibly an older Ford Explorer.

Surveillance from the Exxon Gas Station at 318
Adams Street

The Exxon Gas Station on Adams Street was also held up around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say that suspect had a gun too but they’re not sure if this robbery is connected to the others.

The robberies remain under investigation.

