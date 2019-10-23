Suspect wanted in Manchester armed robbery spree

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for the suspect wanted in an armed robbery spree in Manchester.
Three gas stations were held up in the town in less than eight hours and police think the same suspect hit at least two of them.
Police say that at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the suspect robbed the Mobil Gas Station on Hartford Road at gunpoint.
Then about two hours later at 5:30 a.m., he held up the Xtra Mart on Buckland Street, but this time he was armed with a knife.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man wearing a yellow jacket and green hat. In the Xtra Mart robbery, he may have fled in a dark colored SUV, possibly an older Ford Explorer.
The Exxon Gas Station on Adams Street was also held up around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say that suspect had a gun too but they’re not sure if this robbery is connected to the others.
The robberies remain under investigation.