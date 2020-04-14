Suspects sought after 74-year-old ShopRite employee carjacked while reporting for work in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 74-year-old Shop Rite employee was carjacked moments before going into work in Hamden on Tuesday morning.

Police say that at around 6 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot at 2100 Dixwell Avenue for the report of carjacking.

An investigation then revealed that a 74-year-old male employee had been sitting inside of his car, moments from reporting for duty, when he was approached by a man wearing a black skull cap, mask and red shirt.

That man then ordered the victim out of his car, before another man entered the vehicle and they drove way.

The suspects were last seen heading southbound on Dixwell Avenue.

Shortly after, New Haven Police found that the stolen car had crashed in the area of Roydon Road and Goffe Terrace, but that the occupants had fled on foot.

Police are are continuing to search for the suspects at this time and the incident remains under investigation.