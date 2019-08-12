Breaking News
Federal charges filed against friend of Oregon District shooter
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm

Suspicious activity reported in Andover area

Crime

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_81705

ANDOVER, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police have reported a string of incidents involving suspicious activity in Andover and the surrounding area.

In the past week, authorities have received reports of personal items stolen, including firearms and two vehicles. All items were left unlocked or unsecured and out in-the-open.

Police encourage the public to remain vigilant and to secure all property and vehicles.

Contact your Resident Troopers office or Troop K to report anything suspicious in the Andover area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss