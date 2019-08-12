Suspicious activity reported in Andover area

ANDOVER, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police have reported a string of incidents involving suspicious activity in Andover and the surrounding area.

In the past week, authorities have received reports of personal items stolen, including firearms and two vehicles. All items were left unlocked or unsecured and out in-the-open.

Police encourage the public to remain vigilant and to secure all property and vehicles.

Contact your Resident Troopers office or Troop K to report anything suspicious in the Andover area.