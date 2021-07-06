Swatting call sparks shooting investigation in Enfield, police say

(WTNH) — Police in Southwick, Mass., responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Enfield overnight Tuesday, which turned out to be a false report, according to Enfield Police.

Police got a call at around 2:12 a.m. reporting a domestic shooting, and the caller said he was hiding in his closet. Police said the line went dead when the caller said he believed his father was coming into the room.

Officers responded to a home on the 500 block of George Washington Road in Enfield and established a perimeter, and police evacuated the family of four inside the house. Upon investigation, police determined that it was a swatting incident, otherwise known as a false report.

Police said one of the residents was interacting with people online. The individuals online later initiated the swatting call against the resident.

Police are investigating this incident for “falsely reporting an incident involving serious physical injury or death.”