Police on the scene of shooting at Taco Bell on Flatbush Avenue in Hartford. Two injured, one in custody. – 11-15-20

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fast-food employee is under arrest following a shooting that injured two people outside of a Taco Bell in Hartford last weekend.

34-year-old Armando Perez of East Hartford is facing several charges, including assault.

Photo: Hartford Police.

That shooting happened on Nov. 15 in the restaurant’s parking lot on Flatbush Avenue. Two people were injured.

Perez turned himself into police Friday, and he is being held on a $750,000 bond.