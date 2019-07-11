1  of  3
Teacher aid facing charges for allegedly pushing student

Crime

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)–A former Manchester paraprofessional is facing charges for pushing a 5-year-old student.

Police said 48-year-old Angela Casey pushed the student in December. She was then put on administrative leave.

Casey resigned from her job last week and turned herself in on Tuesday.

Casey is charged with Assault and Risk of Injury to a Child.

