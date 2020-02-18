Guilford teen charged in random, stabbing attack in Westport heads back to court

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — A Guilford teenager charged with stabbing a woman at random in the parking lot of a beauty spa in Westport appeared in court Tuesday.

A judge in Stamford ruled Tuesday that 18-year-old Ellis Tibere, of Guilford, will face a trial for attempted murder in connection with the attack Jan. 6.

Related: Woman stabbed multiple times in parking lot was picked randomly, Westport police say

Police say the 33-year-old victim, a Greenwich resident, was sitting in her car in the 1,100 block of Post Rad East prior to an appointment at a beauty shop when someone wielding a knife and wearing a mask opened her car door and began stabbing her in the leg.

According to her lawyer, the woman lost a lot of blood. Bystanders administered medical care until first-responders arrived. Her lawyer reports that the victim is having a hard time.

“[She’s] struggling. Showing incredible bravery and toughness in the face of this situation.” – Gene Riccio, victim’s attorney

The suspect drove away but was later apprehended by police and taken into custody.

Police say the suspect and victim do not know each other.

Tibere was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation at a court appearance two days after the attack. His attorney said he is concerned about his client.

Tibere is currently being held on $1 million bond. He is due back in court Feb. 24. His lawyer is expected to request a lower bond.