Teen charged in strong-arm robbery of 82-year-old woman in Woodbridge

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager from New Haven faces multiple charges in connection with a December 2020 strong-arm robbery in Woodbridge.

Following a multijurisdictional investigation, Woodbridge Police secured an arrest warrant for a 15-year-old allegedly involved in the strong-arm robbery of an 82-year-old woman.

Police said a pocketbook and personal items were “forcibly” stolen from the victim in the parking lot of a medical complex.

Investigators said the suspects involved in the strong-arm robbery were also involved in several robberies in the greater New Haven area in early December 2020. Police did not specify how many people were involved in the incidents.

Police charged the juvenile with third-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, sixth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

The juvenile was arraigned at New Haven Juvenile Court and turned back over to the Department of Corrections.

