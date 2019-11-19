Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Teen connected to SUV theft with two kids inside expected to enter plea

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the teenagers connected to the theft of a car with two small children inside of it is expected to enter a plea on Tuesday.

RELATED: 18-year-old arrested in connection to theft of SUV with kids inside in New Haven identified

Police say 18-year-old Dulyn Foreman stole items from inside that SUV Police say a 14-year-old, just a juvenile in the eyes of the law, has already confessed to actually stealing the car.

The kids were found by a good Samaritan on the side of the road, just a few miles away from the New Haven school where the car was stolen. They’re now back with their mother.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Community comes together to install wheelchair ramp for New Haven boy

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Community comes together to install wheelchair ramp for New Haven boy"

Hamden police searching for suspect who used counterfeit cash at grocery store

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden police searching for suspect who used counterfeit cash at grocery store"

Teen connected to SUV theft with two kids inside expected to enter plea

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen connected to SUV theft with two kids inside expected to enter plea"

Milford police arrest man with stockpile of illegal assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in his home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Milford police arrest man with stockpile of illegal assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in his home"

CT DOT says cracks found on New Haven's Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge are 'not a safety concern'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT DOT says cracks found on New Haven's Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge are 'not a safety concern'"

CT DOT says cracks found on New Haven's Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge are 'not a safety concern'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT DOT says cracks found on New Haven's Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge are 'not a safety concern'"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss