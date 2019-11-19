Teen connected to SUV theft with two kids inside expected to enter plea

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the teenagers connected to the theft of a car with two small children inside of it is expected to enter a plea on Tuesday.

Police say 18-year-old Dulyn Foreman stole items from inside that SUV Police say a 14-year-old, just a juvenile in the eyes of the law, has already confessed to actually stealing the car.

The kids were found by a good Samaritan on the side of the road, just a few miles away from the New Haven school where the car was stolen. They’re now back with their mother.

